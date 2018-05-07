Santa Barbara County Elections Office Mails 138,000 Ballots to Voters

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters on Monday sent out 138,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the statewide direct primary election on Tuesday, June 5.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the county Elections Office or at a polling place within California by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If ballots are returned by mail, they must be postmarked on or before Election Day; the Elections Office must receive them no later than June 8, 2018.

The ballots may also be returned to one of the county elections offices — in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria — or to a 24-hour drive-up drop box location through 8 p.m. on June 5, 2018.

Office locations and hours:

» Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; (24-hour drive-up drop box in parking lot exit)

» Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress Ave, Room 102; open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday; (24-hour drive-up drop box at 100 Civic Center Plaza) Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134

» Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134; Open 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday– Friday

(24-hour drive-up drop box in parking lot)

Those who want to vote early or will be away from their polling place on Election Day can come to one of the Santa Barbara County Elections Offices in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria to obtain a ballot.

To confirm vote-by-mail status or voter registration status, voters can contact the County Elections Office at 800.SBC.VOTE or look up their status at the Secretary of State’s website https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

The deadline to register to vote for the election is May 21, 2018. Voters who have moved or changed their names need to reregister.

Voters can register online or obtain a Voter Registration Card from the county elections office, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and most post offices and public libraries, according to a news release.

Santa Barbara County has many tools available to assist voters:

The Automark ballot marking system is available at county election offices and at every polling location in the county on Election Day.

The AutoMARK is especially helpful for voters who are blind, have limited sight, or a disability or condition that makes it difficult to traditionally mark a ballot without assistance. The AutoMARK is easy to use and has a Braille keypad, increased font size, and audio options.

Accessible Voter Information Guides and sample ballots are available www.sbcvote.com in English and Spanish.

Language assistance and ballot facsimiles are also offered in Chinese, Korean and Tagalog in certain precincts.

Audio recordings and large font copies of the state Voter Information Guide and the county Voter Information Guide are available by calling 800.SBC.VOTE.

Accessible voting booths are available at all polling locations for voters in wheelchairs or needing to sit while voting.

The Independent Living Resource Center is also available at 805.963.0595 to assist voters.

For information on accessible voting, contact the Elections Office at 800.SBC.VOTE or visit the Registrar of Voters’ website at www.sbcvote.com.

