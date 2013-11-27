Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

County Emergency Operations Center Activates to Support OPSTAR Exercise

By Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management | November 27, 2013 | 9:58 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management initiated a no-notice Level III activation of its Emergency Operations Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The activation exercise was designed to familiarize county staff and newly identified personnel to the EOC and to “stress test” its infrastructure and technology capacity.

Concurrently, the EOC activation supported a regional exercise titled “OPSTAR” (Offshore Platform Security Threat Awareness and Response), which was conducted through the coordinated efforts of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Asymmetrical Warfare, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ventura County Office of Emergency Services and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

The OPSTAR exercise was designed to test regional security protocols and the ability to thwart terrorist attacks on local assets and interests. This exercise took place in Ventura County with attendance by Santa Barbara Operational Area liaisons.

Through the use of sophisticated video, satellite and telecommunications technology as well as the coordinated planning and communication efforts of the various participating agencies, the Santa Barbara County EOC was able to get real time video feed of the tactical events taking place from various points of view to include the deployment of maritime special operations forces. This enabled the EOC staff to get a better understanding of how efforts and decisions made in the field impact EOC-level activities and vice-versa.

Tuesday’s activation, facilitated by the Office of Emergency Management, was considered a success by the executives, managers, and technical specialists serving as EOC staff, and they look forward to similar events.

“OEM plans to conduct many more drills of this nature in the months and years to come,” said Ryan Rockabrand, director of emergency management. “The benefits gained from these exercises allow our EOC teams to become more robust and effective in preparation for any real world events we may encounter in the future.”

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 