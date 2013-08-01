County Fire Conducting Heavy Lift/Vehicle Extrication Training in Goleta

On Thursday and for the next two days, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in conjunction with Smitty’s Towing will be conducting heavy lift and vehicle extrication training.

The location is 5755 Thornwood Drive in Goleta.

The training addresses the need for heavy lifting while extricating victims from vehicle accidents.

The scenario involves an 80,000-pound big rig with two vehicles beneath it. One of the vehicles has two victims trapped inside. Fire crews stabilized the vehicle while the heavy duty tow vehicle lifts the trailer and pulls the vehicle from beneath it. Firefighters then use extrication tools to safely remove the victims from the vehicle.

Smitty’s Towing has six heavy-duty tow vehicles available for rescues 24 hours per day: one 70-ton, two 50-ton and three 40-ton vehicles. The vehicles are strategically placed throughout Santa Barbara County in the following locations: Goleta, Buellton, Lompoc and Santa Maria. Smitty’s also has high lift and under water lift air bags available.

This training brings together public and private entities to provide enhanced service to the public.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.