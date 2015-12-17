Santa Barbara County Fire Crews Respond to Fire in Goleta Apartment

Advice

Blaze causes smoke and water damage; Firefighter rescues cat from downstairs apartment that had water damage from upstairs fire

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Thursday morning to an apartment building structure fire on the 300 block of Moreton Bay Lane in Goleta.

An apartment kitchen was on fire and multiple engines responded to the scene at 11:58 a.m., County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it stretched into other areas of the apartment but the residence did have heavy water and smoke damage, he said.

There was smoke damage to adjoining apartments and water damage to the apartment below, he added.

The elderly owner of the first-floor apartment with water damage was worried about her cat so firefighters worked together to corral and catch it for a rescue, Zaniboni said.

They got it into a pet carrier for her, he said.

Investigators responded to the scene to find the cause of the fire, which is still unknown, and firefighters stayed on scene to get water out of the apartments and check the attic for any possible fire extension.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.