Local News

County Crews Respond to Fire at Rancho Mobile Home Park in Goleta

A second home sustains minor heat damage; investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | May 21, 2014 | 4:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Three engines responded to the Rancho Mobile Home Park at 7465 Hollister Ave. at 3:19 p.m. and found the back of a single-wide mobile home on fire with smoke pouring out of a rear window, County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said.

An engine company confined the fire to the back of the home, near the laundry area, and put it out within 20 minutes, Eliason said. One resident was home at the time but there were no injuries to him or any firefighters.

The home to the south of this one had some minor heat damage from the fire, Eliason said.

Investigators are on scene to determine a cause of the fire.

Last week, a fire gutted a mobile home and damaged another in the Rancho Goleta Mobile Home Park at 945 Ward Drive. The cause is being investigated but firefighters confirmed there were at least three explosions from two propane tanks on the property.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

mobile home fire
Santa Barbara County Fire crews work the scene of a mobile home fire Wednesday at the Rancho Mobile Home Park in Goleta. (Herbert Tuyay / KEYT News photo)

