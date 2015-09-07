County Fire Crews Stop Brush Fire on Santa Maria Mesa Road

Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:01 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 7, 2015 | 6:00 p.m.

Three Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines and a water tender responded to a quarter-acre brush fire at the 4900 block of Santa Maria Mesa Road near Garey Monday afternoon, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The fire was reported at 5:18 p.m. and it took crews about 20 minutes to contain the blaze, which was burning heavy brush which is heavy fuel, he said. 

It was threatening to spread into the riverbed but a quick, aggressive attack by responders kept the fire from expanding, Zaniboni said. 

There were no injuries and the fire's cause is unknown, he added. 

Engine crews and the water tender remained on the scene for about a half hour after the fire was knocked out to mop up the area, making sure everything was extinguished. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

