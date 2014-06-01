County Fire Engine Collides Head-On with Sedan While En Route to Goleta House Fire

Car’s driver is taken to the hospital with unknown injuries from crash on Calle Real west of Fairview Avenue

A Santa Barbara County Fire engine en route to a Goleta structure fire was involved in a head-on collision Sunday evening with a Mercedes-Benz coupe. The car’s driver was taken to the hospital.

Engine 14 was responding to a fire on San Patricio Drive when it collided head-on with another vehicle at the intersection of Calle Real and Valdez Avenue west of Fairview Avenue, Engineer Russ Sechler said.

He said the crash caused minor damage to the fire engine’s front bumper but major damage to the front of the Mercedes.

“It appears to be bumper to bumper, and the airbags did deploy in the civilian car,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

The Mercedes driver, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with unknown injuries, Sechler said.

There were no other injuries in the wreck.

Engine 14 was one of several companies responding to the fire, and Sechler said the department was in the process of canceling the extra response when the crash occurred.

The Fire Department will do an internal review, but the collision investigation was handed over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

