County Fire Responds to Oil Spill in Santa Maria

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department engine responded to a reported oil spill Saturday morning in Santa Maria.

Firefighters found a small spill, less than one barrel, from a broken underground pipe at the site in the 1300 block of East Battles Road in Santa Maria, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Greka Oil & Gas plant personnel were on the scene dealing with the cleanup, he said.

The call came in at 7:12 a.m.

Sadecki said there was no threat to the environment from the spill.

