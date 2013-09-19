Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire East of Santa Maria

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | September 19, 2013 | 2:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire and U.S. Forest Service ground crews and aircraft responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire that started at the 2400 block of Tepusquet Road, near Foxen Canyon, east of Santa Maria.

About 200 firefighters were on the scene to try to stop the Tepusquet Fire, which had spread to 15 to 20 acres by 3:25 p.m.

The blaze was 70 percent contained by 6:30 p.m., and authorities determined the cause was exhaust from a tractor working in a vineyard.

One firefighter suffered moderate second-degree burns on his lower leg and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The fire was called in around 1:20 p.m. and had been burning uphill in heavy vegetation, pushed by a moderate westward wind, according to Sadecki. It also burned a portion of the vineyard.

Crews were trying to flank the fire and stop it at the top of the hill, with seven engines, two dozers, two crews, two water tenders, two air tankers and three helicopters on the scene.

"Phone service to the area is very difficult and very limited," Sadecki said.

Some resources were released around 4:15 p.m. and others were working to build retardant and hand lines to flank the fire. Santa Barbara County sent out reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system to local residents alerting them there was a fire in the area, but no evacuations have been ordered, Sadecki said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

No structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were given, but Sheriff's Department Search & Rescue team members responded to the area.

SAR staged at Sisquoc County Fire Station 23 to determine if any evacuations needed to be made, public information officer Valerie Walston said.

County Fire crews were assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 