County Crews Extinguish Motor Home Fire in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to a motor home in flames in the 3000 block of Avena Road in Lompoc on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:42 p.m. in the Cebada Canyon area of Lompoc, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

A 23-foot motor home was fully involved in fire when crews arrived and the fire had spread into nearby vegetation, but firefighters extinguished the fire in about five minutes, Christensen said.

There were no reported injuries and no cause or estimated damage yet, he added.

The motor home was parked near a residence but the structure itself wasn’t impacted by the fire.

