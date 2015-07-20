Santa Barbara County Focused on Long-Term Recovery from Refugio Spill

Advice

​On July 16, 2015, the Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) released results of oil fingerprinting of tar ball samples taken on Santa Barbara County and Ventura County Beaches.

Of the 44 samples taken, the sample taken at Las Varas Beach on the Gaviota Coast tested positive for Plains Line 901 oil.

Chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Janet Wolf commented, “While we appreciate OSPR releasing the point-in-time test results to the public in a timely manner we continue to request the release of all testing conducted throughout the response and recovery efforts.

It is only through timely and transparent release of such information that we can determine how environmental disasters such as this can be prevented and how response can be improved in the future.”

The County of Santa Barbara is committed to ensuring that the impacts of the Refugio Oil Spill, which occurred on May 19, are addressed and an aggressive management plan to monitor and restore our shoreline is in place.

“Our community and our local government will be here long after the responders are gone. We are focused on the long term and will continue to work toward recovery and hold Plains accountable for the damage done. This is what our community expects and deserves,” Wolf said.

—Terri Maus-Nisich works for the County Executive Office.