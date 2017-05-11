County Garners Awards for Three Planning Projects

The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department has been recognized with three Awards of Excellence from the California Chapter of the American Planning Association, Central Coast Section (APA). The awards received are:

Comprehensive Plan - Large Jurisdiction Award for Gaviota Coast Plan; Innovation in Green Community Planning Award for Energy and Climate Action Plan; and Public Outreach Award for Los Alamos Pedestrian Circulation and Parking Plan.

The Gaviota Coast Plan designates and regulates land uses in the plan area of some 158 square miles in southern Santa Barbara County.

The area is bounded by the Goleta Community Plan boundary, Vandenberg Air Force Base, the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains, Gaviota Creek watershed and the Pacific Ocean.

The plan provides stakeholders and decision makers with a framework for planning future development in the Plan Area.

The Energy and Climate Action Plan (ECAP) was adopted by the Board of Supervisors to achieve significant greenhouse-gas reductions within the county's unincorporated areas by 2020 and beyond.

The plan also protects key aesthetic qualities and unique local resources. Many county departments and local agencies have been working together to implement ECAP through programs and projects, as well as tracking and reporting implementation progress.

The Los Alamos Pedestrian Circulation and Parking Plan implements aspects of the 2011 Los Alamos Community Plan for the county and Caltrans to co-design safe and aesthetically pleasing walkways and bike lanes, and to prepare a phased parking plan.

The walkways and bike lanes link residential and commercial uses in Los Alamos, including those east of Highway 101 with downtown and Bell Street.

Ultimately, approved designs and plans are included in the county Public Works Department's Capital Improvement Program.

The APA California Awards Program encourages quality in planning and increases the public's awareness of the planning profession by recognizing outstanding achievements in the industry.

For information about County Planning and Development, visit www.sbcountyplanning.org/.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.