Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Seeking Volunteer Members

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court is seeking volunteers for its 2009-2010 Civil Grand Jury, Superior Court executive officer Gary Blair said Thursday. To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, applicants must be a citizen of the United States, be 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a county resident for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Some of the principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and the preparation of reports on related matters. Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Grand Jury service is for a period of one year beginning July 1 and running until June 30, 2010, and usually involves approximately 25 hours per week. There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is an enormous sacrifice of time, said Blair, who added that it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

Click here to download an application for the 2009-2010 Grand Jury, or call 805.882.4530 in Santa Barbara or 805.614.6464 in Santa Maria.

Applications should be submitted to Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara 93101 no later than May 1.

Write to [email protected]