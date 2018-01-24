County Officials Release Guides for Clean-up, Personal Protection After Montecito Disaster

Montecito residents and businesses are starting to return home this week, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has resources to guide people through debris clean-up and overall health impacts of the flash flooding and mudslides.

Click here or scroll down for the county's guide on “Returning to Your Neighborhood” after the Jan. 9 storm.

Many areas still have damaged utilities, damaged or destroyed homes, mud and storm debris, and other hazards.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean said incident command tested mud in 10 spots for bacteria from raw sewage, asbestos, polychlorinated biphenyls, multi-range total petroleum hydrocarbons, and heavy metals.

“Based on the sample results, two out of five substances were detected in concentrations that may pose a potential health risk exposure to workers who are involved in recovery and clean-up operations,” the report said. “Indicators of high total Coliform, E. Coli and Total Fecal counts were detected in the samples, and most likely originated from the destroyed septic tank systems.”

Gasoline, diesel and motor oil also were detected in most of the samples, according to the report.

Public Health suggests, among other things, that people wear protective clothing, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after contact with mud, and get a tetanus shot.

A guide to mud clean-up is online, as is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tips to cleaning up after a disaster.

Mud from Montecito areas is being removed by convoys of dump trucks and disposed of on beaches and other sites.

“Out of an abundance of caution, in support the recovery and mitigation process, the Public Health Department urges the public to respect the buffer zone of 400 feet of beach area on both sides where sediment from the mud flows are being placed,” the county said.

“The Thomas Fire followed by the significant rainfall and resulting flood is an unprecedented event. There are unknown amounts of untreated sewage and possible chemical contaminants in the water and sand. If the sand or water look or smell out of the ordinary, avoid contact.”

As of Wednesday, ocean waters were closed at several beaches due to bacterial levels in the water, and Public Health also advised people not to eat recreationally harvested raw shellfish, for the same reason.

The county closed ocean waters at Arroyo Burro Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Hope Ranch Beach, Goleta Beach, Summerland Beach, Hammond Beach and Leadbetter Beach.

Ocean waters are open at the following beaches: Gaviota State Beach, Refugio State Beach, East Beach at Mission Creek, East Beach at Sycamore Creek, Butterfly Beach, Sands Beach at Coal Oil Point, Guadalupe Dunes and Jalama Beach.

Coast Village Road reopened to the public Tuesday, but restaurants and other food facilities cannot serve fresh food yet because of the boil-water notice in effect from the Montecito Water District.

The district’s boil-water notice is still in effect for most areas, but has been rescinded for the Sycamore Canyon, Summerland and Upper Toro Canyon areas.

The district has a high chlorine content notice in effect as well, since on Sunday it started “super-chlorinating” the water distribution system to disinfect pipes.

That process could be finished by Saturday, but during that time the chlorine concentration in the system could be as high as 10 parts per million, which is 2.5 times that of a public swimming pool, the district said in a statement Tuesday.

The areas exempted from the boil-water notice will not have higher-than-normal chlorine, according to the district.

“Chlorine may be detected by its strong odor. If you smell chlorine (smell in similar to bleach), you should assume that super chlorination is taking place in your area,” the district said in an update Tuesday. “An elevated concentration of chlorine in a particular area is anticipated to last approximately 24 hours before being flushed out of the system and returned to normal levels.

“If you are sensitive to chlorine or have any health concerns regarding the use of water with elevated levels of chlorine, it is recommended that you temporarily discontinue any use of this water and consult your health provider or the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for more information.”

The district continues to distribute bottled water in three spots: the Summerland Post Office at 2245 Lillie Ave., Montecito Fire Station No. 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road, and at a site for people working in the area at the Upper Village.

Click here for information on purifying tap water or well water, and what to do after the boil-water notice is lifted.

​The Environmental Health Division of Public Health has addition information on food safety and cleaning up after a disaster.

The county has a Local Recovery and Assistance Center to help people recover and rebuild, and it is open Monday through Saturday at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez. It will be open through Feb. 3 during the following hours: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Repopulation Guide: Returning to Your Neighborhood