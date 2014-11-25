County Holding Public Meetings to Gather Community Input About Workforce system

The County of Santa Barbara and the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County will be holding public meetings to communicate upcoming changes to the workforce development system and to gather input and feedback from the community.

New federal legislation, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, was passed in July. The county will be transitioning from the existing system, which operates under the Workforce Investment Act of 1998.

The transition will occur in phases across the next year and a half with full implementation achieved by July 1, 2016. The first phase of transition is focused on information gathering. The county is awaiting further guidance from the federal government and the State of California and will also be looking to workforce development experts, other counties and the local community to identify needs, priorities and best practices.

The county is partnering with local Chambers of Commerce to host public meetings across the county. The first meeting will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Holiday Inn in Santa Maria, 2100 N. Broadway, the second will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, 111 South I St. The third meeting will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Anapamu St.

For more information about the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act or the community meetings, please contact Jessica McLernon at [email protected].

— Jessica McLernon is the business services manager for the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.