County Holding Informational Meeting on Health-Care Reform Implementation

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and leaders from county departments of Public Health, Social Services and Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services are hosting an informational meeting on the implementation of health-care reform.

The informational meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Public Health Department's Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

The meeting will provide information for residents about health insurance/coverage and the opportunity to actually enroll in Medi-Cal and/or the Health Exchange programs. In addition, the Public Health Department will provide free flu shots and blood pressure checks. The meeting schedule is:

» 11 a.m. to noon — On-site Medi-Cal and health benefit Exchange enrollment, free flu shots and blood pressure checks

» Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Information on health-care reform (speakers)

» 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. — On-site Medi-Cal and health benefit exchange enrollment, free flu shots and blood pressure checks

Since U.S. citizens and legal residents are required to obtain health insurance/coverage beginning Jan. 1, county leaders and departments are diligently working to encourage the community to enroll. The staff at the Santa Maria Health Care Center is prepared to assist any community member by enrolling them in Medi-Cal or the health benefit exchange.

An estimated 40,000 uninsured residents of Santa Barbara County will be eligible for expanded Medi-Cal or the health benefit exchange beginning Jan. 1. The open enrollment period for the health benefit exchange through Covered California ends on March 15. Uninsured individuals are encouraged to complete enrollment by Dec. 23 to have active health-care coverage on Jan. 1.

Health-care reform is complex, and many residents who are uninsured may not be aware of how they will benefit from this historic opportunity.

For more information, see the websites for the Department of Social Services and the Public Health Department under health-care reform.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.