County Investigating Structure Fire That Damaged Buellton Home

House is uninhabitable after fire, smoke and water damage, according to fire officials

A structure fire damaged a Buellton home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a house on the 300 block of Arden Avenue at 4:39 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming out of the building, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The fire started in the bedroom and spread to the hallway, he said.

There were three people home at the time of the fire, an adult and two children, but they were outside when firefighters arrived, he added.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The house had fire damage in the bedroom and hallway, and smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the building.

Buellton building inspectors and fire investigators responded to the scene, Zaniboni said.

He said the house is not habitable after the damage, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the family with housing.

