Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Investigating Structure Fire That Damaged Buellton Home

House is uninhabitable after fire, smoke and water damage, according to fire officials

burned home
County Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a structure fire that damaged a Buellton home Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 25, 2018 | 5:50 p.m.

A structure fire damaged a Buellton home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Crews responded to a house on the 300 block of Arden Avenue at 4:39 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming out of the building, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The fire started in the bedroom and spread to the hallway, he said. 

There were three people home at the time of the fire, an adult and two children, but they were outside when firefighters arrived, he added. 

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

The house had fire damage in the bedroom and hallway, and smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the building. 

Buellton building inspectors and fire investigators responded to the scene, Zaniboni said. 

He said the house is not habitable after the damage, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the family with housing. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

burned home Click to view larger
A Buellton home was damaged by a structure fire Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 