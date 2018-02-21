County Issues Guide for Storm Readiness Evacuation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies have taken to the streets of Montecito and Carpinteria to distribute Storm Readiness Evacuation Information booklets. Thousands of copies were distributed to local businesses and community members over the President’s Day weekend.

The booklets include the new 72-hour storm evacuation timeline and storm evacuation definitions that describe what steps the community must take when a Pre-Evacuation Advisory, Recommended Evacuation Warning and the Mandatory Evacuation Order is issued.

The booklets also include debris flow risk area maps for both the Montecito and Carpinteria areas, and contact information for local resources essential to help prepare for or respond to an emergency.

The booklets, which are now at several locations throughout the community, will be distributed over the coming weeks. A number of local businesses have agreed to have copies available to the public. Copies in English and Spanish are at the following locations:

Disaster Recovery Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Santa Barbara

Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Montecito Fire Station No. 1, 595 San Ysidro Road

Montecito Starbucks, 1046-A, Coast Village Road, Montecito

Montecito Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 1209 Coast Village Road

Montecito Village Grocery, 1482 E. Valley Road

Storm readiness and evacuation information also available on the county website ReadySBC.org.

— Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center.