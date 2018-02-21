Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

County Issues Guide for Storm Readiness Evacuation

Booklets include risk area maps, plus definitions of various advisories and warnings

Deputy Margaret Kunigonis and Sr. Deputy B. Flick hand out storm information booklets on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)
By Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center | February 21, 2018 | 6:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies have taken to the streets of Montecito and Carpinteria to distribute Storm Readiness Evacuation Information booklets. Thousands of copies were distributed to local businesses and community members over the President’s Day weekend.

The booklets include the new 72-hour storm evacuation timeline and storm evacuation definitions that describe what steps the community must take when a Pre-Evacuation Advisory, Recommended Evacuation Warning and the Mandatory Evacuation Order is issued.

The booklets also include debris flow risk area maps for both the Montecito and Carpinteria areas, and contact information for local resources essential to help prepare for or respond to an emergency.

The booklets, which are now at several locations throughout the community, will be distributed over the coming weeks. A number of  local businesses have agreed to have copies available to the public. Copies in English and Spanish are at the following locations:

Disaster Recovery Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Santa Barbara
Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.
Montecito Fire Station No. 1, 595 San Ysidro Road
Montecito Starbucks, 1046-A, Coast Village Road, Montecito
Montecito Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 1209 Coast Village Road
Montecito Village Grocery, 1482 E. Valley Road

Storm readiness and evacuation information also available on the county website ReadySBC.org.

— Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center.

 

