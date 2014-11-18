County Issues Notice of Funding Availability and Request for Proposals 2015-16

The Santa Barbara County Executive Office and the Community Services Department’s Division of Housing and Community Development announce a joint NOFA for the following programs:

» The Human Services General Fund: There is approximately $1 million available for nonprofit organizations administering human services programs that serve low and moderate income persons and special populations such as elderly, disabled, homeless, people experiencing abuse, and persons with HIV/AIDS. All applicants will be asked to describe how they provide access to services (i.e. language, transportation). There are three applications; 1) mini grants for agency capacity building, 2) basic needs grants for safety net programs such as food, shelter, and services for persons experiencing abuse, 3) evidence-based grants for programs with a strong ability to link services with results.

» Community Development Block Grant Public Services programs: An estimated $170,000 will be available for public services programs countywide. A variety of activities are eligible, including services for low and moderate income persons and special populations such as elderly, homeless, abused children, persons with HIV/AIDS, and persons with disabilities. The county administers the CDBG program on behalf of the Urban County partnership, which includes the county and the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Lompoc and Solvang. The City of Lompoc issues its own NOFA; contact Trish Munoz at 805.875.8270 or [email protected] for more information.

» Community Development Block Grant Capital and other eligible activities: An estimated $1.1 million will be available for capital projects and other eligible activities countywide. A variety of activities are eligible, including housing rehabilitation, economic development, renovation of community facilities, and improvements to meet the requirements of the American with Disabilities Act. Facilities must be used to serve low and moderate income persons and/or persons with disabilities. The county administers the CDBG program on behalf of the Urban County partnership, which includes the county and the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Lompoc and Solvang. The City of Lompoc issues its own NOFA; contact Trish Munoz at 805.875.8270 or [email protected] for more information.

» HOME Program: The County HOME Consortium includes the county and the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang. Each consortium member receives a sub-allocation of HOME funds. Applicants are encouraged to obtain a letter of support from the member city where the project will be located (letters of support from the county are not necessary). Approximately $1 million will be available for all HOME-eligible activities. Eligible activities include rental and homeownership affordable housing development (acquisition, rehabilitation and new construction), down payment assistance, homeowner rehabilitation and tenant-based rental assistance. Applications for housing development are accepted on a year-round basis; however, developers are strongly encouraged to submit letters of intent to apply for housing development funds by the NOFA application deadline. Applications for other eligible HOME programs must be submitted by the NOFA deadline. Funds provided for housing development projects may include federal and/or non-federal funds, at the discretion of the county (see the section on Affordable Housing Development below).

Affordable Housing Development: In addition to federal HOME funds, the county administers non-federal funds available for affordable housing development, including acquisition, rehabilitation and new construction of rental and homeownership housing. The county will determine which funds are appropriate for the type of housing proposed, the market area, and other considerations. Developers are strongly encouraged to submit letters of intent to apply for housing development funds by this NOFA deadline. Approximately $500,000 in non-federal funds will be available for housing development in 2015-16.

Applications are accepted online only. The following links will take applicants directly to each application:

» For Human Services Commission/CEO General Funding, click here to go to the Human Services Commission website.

» Click here for the CDBG/HOME go to HCD’s website.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16.

County CEO and HCD staff will hold two mandatory workshops for all applicants to review the electronic grants system and application and program criteria:

» North County, Dec. 1, BOS Conference Room 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Santa Maria

» South County, Dec. 3, BOS Conference Room 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor, Santa Barbara

The schedule for both trainings:

» 12:30 to 2 p.m. — CDBG Capital Projects (with Zoom Grants training)

» 2 to 3 p.m. — CDBG Public Services Programs

» 3 to 3:30 p.m. — Zoom Grants for services applicants (non-capital)

» 3:30 to 5 p.m. — Human Services General Fund

The cities and county promote fair housing and make all programs available to eligible awardees regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

— Susan Foley is a business specialist for Santa Barbara County.