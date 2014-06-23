Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:32 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

County Jobless Rate Continues to Drop to Levels Not Seen Since 2007

By Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board | June 23, 2014 | 3:59 p.m.

The employment picture continued to improve in May, as the county rebounds to levels not experienced since prior to the 2008 economic meltdown. This is according to information released last week by the State Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent for Santa Barbara County in May, down from a revised 5.4 percent in April, and well below the year-ago estimate of 6.1 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.1 percent for California and 6.1 percent for the nation during the same period.

As we head into the summer, most of the job growth for the county came from agriculture, as it gained 1,800 new jobs. Nonfarm employment decreased by 200, as Professional and Business Services trimmed 400 positions and Leisure and Hospitality lost 100 jobs. Government saw an increase in the number of positions — gaining 200.

All local cities in Santa Barbara County continue to have single-digit unemployment numbers for the month of May. The City of Solvang had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the county with 1.8 percent unemployment; followed by Goleta at 2.4 percent, and Carpinteria and Santa Ynez both at 2.5 percent unemployment.

It should be noted that the county labor force grew by 500 job seekers, increasing from 225,400 in April to 225,900 in May.

While the number of people in the labor force increased, the number of jobless decreased. The City of Santa Maria went from 3,400 unemployed to 3,200, or 8 percent of its workforce. This is followed by the City of Santa Barbara with 2,000 residents or 3.5 percent, down from 2,200 residents unemployed or 3.8 percent. Lompoc is third with 1, 800 of its residents or 9.1 percent, down from 2,000 job seekers looking for employment last month or 9.7 percent. 

The county’s unemployment ranking in May, compared with the other 57 counties in California, positioned Santa Barbara County as the sixth lowest with Sonoma and San Luis Obispo County also at 5.0 percent unemployment.

Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board Director Raymond McDonald said, “Although we are reaching our peek employment season, countywide, due to the summer tourist trade, the fact that we are stringing together a series of low-unemployment months is very positive. What is important, now, is for the job gains to reflect livable wages for more of our residents.”

According to INJCJC, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims SA, the weekly initial jobless claim totals used to calculate local and federal UI (unemployment insurance) ratings is determined by  the actual number of people who have filed for Unemployment benefits for the first time in a given period. And the following five eligibility criteria must be met in order to file for Unemployment benefits: 1. meet the requirement of time worked during a one-year period (full time or not), 2. have become unemployed through no fault of your own (was not fired), 3. must be able to work, no physical or mental holdbacks, 4. must be available for work, and 5. must be actively seeking work.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 