Santa Barbara County Keeps Trash Behind the Scenes at Tajiguas Landfill

The 110-acre facility processes 600 tons of garbage a day and is quickly nearing capacity, but a new project in the works would extend its life another 10 years

Driving north on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast, with the glittering Pacific Ocean out the driver's side window, one might never spot the 110-acre landfill that lies just off the other side of the road, about a mile north of Refugio State Beach.

In fact, blink and you might miss the Tajiguas Landfill, which processes about 600 tons of trash a day but is only visible for a half-second before the views turn back into the rolling Gaviota hillside.

Noozhawk recently took a tour of the landfill to see how the county deals with its trash, hosted by Mark Schleich and Leslie Wells of Santa Barbara County's Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division.

It's hard to imagine putting a landfill in the middle of the pristine Gaviota Coast today, but in 1967, when the landfill first opened, "20 miles was a long drive," Schleich said.

The landfill was opened before the California Coastal Act, which contained provisions for groundwater protection and required that landfills be lined to protect contamination from trash into the water table.

Now, the trash that's taken to Tajiguas Landfill will sit on top of a 5-foot-deep liner that protects groundwater from leachate, or liquid that is a byproduct of the trash's decomposition.

As the trash decomposes, it also gives off methane, which is recaptured and used to generate power — about enough for 2,500 homes — which is pumped back into the grid.

If one pictures acres of trash exposed to the sky above, they'd have the wrong idea about what the landfill looks like.

"Maybe in a Third World country," said Travis Spier, operational manager at the landfill who was also on hand to lead the tour.

In California, landfills must cover their trash, and Tajiguas is filled with stair-step hillsides that have methodically been carved out, filled with trash and covered with dirt, effectively entombing the waste.

That dirt is laced with seeds, and many of the hillsides are sprouting green.

Spier can tell which hillsides correspond to the trash of the decades, and when asked where the group was standing, Spier said the group was standing on "the trash of the 1980s."

The landfill only has permits to put trash into hillsides up to 620 feet above sea level, which means it's quickly reaching its capacity.

This facility receives up to 200,000 tons of trash a year, and during the tour to the landfill, MarBorg Industries semi-trucks dumped the trash into a prepared area and a compactor with studded wheels flattened the trash before it was covered with dirt.

Up on the ridge looking out over the trucks working with the trash was falconer David Roth, who introduced the group to one of his four falcons he uses to keep the seagulls away from the landfill, which are attracted to the area because of the trash.

Falcons like Sal, who was on duty two weeks ago and sat atop Roth's arm.

Before the falcons were brought on in 2002, water contamination became a problem in the area because seagulls were drawn to the trash and would roost at the Arroyo Quemada Beach, and defecate in the lagoons and on the beach.

Contamination became such an issue that environmental watchdog Heal the Bay gave the water quality in that area an "F" on its annual report card of water quality and listed it on the group's "Beach Bummer" list.

There were thousands of seagulls over the landfill, "and you couldn't walk outside without a hat," Schleich said.

Since bringing in falcons to patrol the area, water quality at the beach has drastically improved, and only a couple of seagulls were seen during the entire tour.

Sal and his co-workers were such a success that they get treats from Roth — a frozen quail — after a good day's work.

Roth, who works at the landfill three days a week, also works with the falcons to keep pigeons off the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital helicopter pad.

Further down the hillside, bulldozers worked to move mulch that has been ground up from green waste, which comes from the green bins that sit in residential driveways across the county.

That mulch is especially popular with avocado growers. "They love this stuff," Wells said, adding that anyone can request a mulch truckload delivery and will only pay for the cost of delivery.

Between what people recycle, put in green bins and restaurants that use food waste bins, about 73 percent of trash is able to be diverted to other places before reaching the landfill, Wells said.

That's a high rate, but as Wells watched trucks unload trash, items that could have been recycled flow out of the trucks, like cardboard boxes, as well as items that are destined for the landfill.

The county already has programs in place to dispose of prescription drugs, medical sharps, food waste, electronics and just about everything else.

A new project would allow them to divert even more from the landfill, Wells said. They've coined it the Resource Recovery Project, which would extend the landfill's useful life.

Without the project, the landfill will reach capacity in 2026. If the project is approved, it could extend the life of the landfill by another 10 years, reaching capacity in 2036.

The plan is to construct a Materials Recovery Facility, which would filter out more recyclables, organic material and other items that could be diverted from the landfill.

Next door would sit an anaerobic digestion facility, which would break down organic materials using water and bacteria.

After 28 days, what goes in is completely broken down into compost and soil amendment, and also produces biogas as a byproduct, which would generate a megawatt of renewable energy according to the county.

A major driving force in the project is Assembly Bill 32, a state mandate that greenhouse gases be reduced to pre-1990 levels by the year 2020.

County staff estimates that the project will reduce gases in an amount equal to more than 24,000 passenger vehicles on the road annually.

"This is a major, major project for reducing greenhouse gases," Schleich said.

The facility would be built, owned and operated by a private company, Mustang Renewable Power Ventures, and the project is current in the environmental review stage. It will likely go before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission soon.

Until then, about a dozen county staff will be working inside the canyon to keep the county's trash out of sight and off the minds of those who speed past Tajiguas' unassuming entrance each day.

