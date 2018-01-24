County Lifts Evacuation Orders for Southern, Eastern Montecito Areas

Evacuation orders were lifted at noon Wednesday for some southern and eastern Montecito areas, and authorities will escort residents and property owners into the "public exclusion zones" for temporary access in areas that were more heavily damaged in the Jan. 9 flooding and mudslides.

The county Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday night that property owners and residents would be allowed temporarily into the "long-term public exclusion zones" on Thursday and Friday.

The two-hour visits for each zone are for inspection only, not repopulation, the county noted, and people can call 833.688.5551 for appointment times and more information.

County information online includes recommendations of what people should wear (protective clothing) and bring (camera, notepad, etc.) during the visits.

Highway 101 is open through the Montecito area and authorities reopened the San Ysidro Road, Olive Mill Road, Sheffield Drive and Evans Road ramps Wednesday.

After more than a week of intense search and rescue efforts, the response focus has shifted to recovery, with residents finally being allowed home and utility companies working to repair equipment and restore service.

There is heavy dump truck traffic in the area as crews work to clear debris basins, creek channels, and roadways throughout Montecito following the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mudslides.

Below are specific areas where the county lifted the mandatory evacuation order or warning Wednesday:

"The Voluntary Evacuation Warning will be lifted for the following area of Montecito: south of Highway 101; east of Channel Drive; north of the ocean; west of Olive Mill Road/Channel Drive.

"The Mandatory Evacuation Order will be lifted for the following area of Montecito: south of Highway 101; east of Via Del Mar (excluding Seaview Drive)/1307 Danielson Road/Intersection of Olive Mill Road and Virginia Road, to the east end of Fernald Point Lane; north of the ocean."

"And also lifted for the following area: north of Highway 101; east of and including La Vuelta Road/1750 San Leandro Ln/Boeseke Parkway/Ennisbrook Drive/Meadowbrook Drive/Midwick Place/Valley Club Road; west of Ortega Ridge Road; south of East Valley Road."

The county asked people wanting to access the eastern Montecito area to use Highway 101 to San Ysidro Road, and take North Jameson Road.

Many core Montecito areas are still under a mandatory evacuation order, including communities north of Highway 192/East Valley Road, and more damaged areas have been designated as "long-term public exclusion zones."

Coast Village Road and other communities on the western edge of the evacuation zone were reopened Tuesday, but the Upper Village at State Route 192 and San Ysidro Road has not reopened yet.

"Some businesses have already had access and we are working with the property owners/managers of the others and should be able to get them in there in the next day or so as long as the Gas Company has completed their work in the area," Sheriff Bill Brown said Wednesday.

Brown and other county officials have said road access and utility conditions are some of the factors being considered before allowing people to return home to the area, but there is a lot of recent progress on both fronts.

Highway 101 reopened Sunday and the decision to open Montecito-area ramps on Wednesday will give residents, business owners and responders better access.

The Montecito Water District has repaired a lot of its distribution system and is super-chlorinating it this week, to disinfect the pipes. A boil-water notice is still in effect for many areas in the district.

The Southern California Gas Company has assessed all of its lines and has 50 customer service technicians in Montecito to restore service to customers, according to a Wednesday update.

SoCalGas already restored service to about 700 impacted customers, the company said.

“There are certain areas that may be weeks from service restoration because of the extent and impact of the storm damage,” SoCalGas said.

Southern California Edison has restored power to all undamaged homes, the company said Tuesday. “Crews working in the area have replaced 101 poles, 29 transformers and 75,000 feet of wire and cable,” SCE said.

Santa Barbara County has an information line at 833.688.5551, or residents can text 805.699.0165.

Evacuated residents returning to their homes who need transportation assistance can call Easy Lift at 805.681.1180.

Santa Barbara County has a Local Recovery and Assistance Center to help people recover and rebuild, and it is open Monday through Saturday at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez. It will be open through Feb. 3 during the following hours: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

