County, Montecito Fire Respond to Injured Hiker

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team responded to the Cold Spring Trail Monday afternoon after reports of an injured hiker.

They were dispatched to the area of Tangerine Falls, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The female hiker was discovered and the reporting party called dispatch around 4 p.m., Hoover said.

The victim had two broken ankles, one which may be a compound fracture, and a broken wrist, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. Search & Rescue and Montecito Fire responded to the scene and the woman was eventually airlifted out of the area to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. It looks like the woman got injured Sunday night and was out on the trail overnight, Eliason said.

Authorities are still trying to find out if she was alone or had other people in her hiking party.

