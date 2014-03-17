Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County, Montecito Fire Respond to Injured Hiker

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 17, 2014 | 4:59 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team responded to the Cold Spring Trail Monday afternoon after reports of an injured hiker.

They were dispatched to the area of Tangerine Falls, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The female hiker was discovered and the reporting party called dispatch around 4 p.m., Hoover said.

The victim had two broken ankles, one which may be a compound fracture, and a broken wrist, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. Search & Rescue and Montecito Fire responded to the scene and the woman was eventually airlifted out of the area to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. It looks like the woman got injured Sunday night and was out on the trail overnight, Eliason said.

Authorities are still trying to find out if she was alone or had other people in her hiking party.   

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 