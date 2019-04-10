County Names Public Health Officer

Dr. Henning Ansorg has been named the next health officer for Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced.

Dr. Ansorg has served as a physician with the Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers since 2016 and most recently has worked as the tuberculosis clinician for south Santa Barbara County, as well as the deputy health officer.

Dr. Ansorg received his medical degree from Giessen University in Giessen, Germany, and a post-graduate doctorate from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich.

He began his medical career in Germany, where he was board-certified in family medicine, and worked in private practice and urgent care settings in Munich for 10 years.

Upon moving to the U.S., Dr. Ansorg achieved foreign medical-education accreditation and completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He then spent 11 years practicing internal medicine and integrative medicine in Sedona, AZ.

Dr. Ansorg is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

“The health officer role is critical not only for the Public Health Department, but for all of Santa Barbara County. I am excited that Dr. Ansorg will bring his experience working in our county with some of the most vulnerable patients to his new position” said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department director.

Dr. Ansorg will work closely with the leadership team of the Public Health Department and serve as the medical expert for public health matters in Santa Barbara County.



— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.