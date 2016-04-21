County of Santa Barbara Seeks Organizations to Operate Local Workforce Programs

The Santa Barbara County Executive Office has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking applications from qualified organizations to operate the following local workforce program(s):

» One Stop Centers (locally known as Workforce Resource Centers)

» Adult & Dislocated Worker Program

» Youth Program

Organizations can apply to operate one or both programs in North County, South County or any combination. The county is looking for organizations that have at least three years of experience providing job training, employment, business, youth and/or social services.

The programs will be funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, federal workforce legislation and will operate under the direction of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

Click here to access the RFPs.

Potential applicants should direct questions to Jessica McLernon, program manager for the Workforce Development Board, at [email protected]. All questions will be answered in writing. The full set of questions and answers will be made available online at www.countyofsb.org.

— Jessica McLernon represents the Santa Barbara County Executive Office.