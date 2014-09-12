Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:53 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

County Offers Free Mulch for Residents to Save Water, Beautify Yards

By Stacy Miller for WaterWise | September 12, 2014 | 1:56 p.m.

For residents of Santa Barbara County looking to beautify their yards and gardens and save water, the offer of free mulch is mulch appreciated.

The nutrient-filled ground covering made from green waste reduces weed growth, retains water in the soil and prevents erosion.

Free mulch is available for pickup by any Santa Barbara County resident at three locations: South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station at 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and Waste Management at 1850 W. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

Intrepid gardeners willing to get their hands dirty and take advantage of the free mulch offer are invited to visit the recycling sites and pick up a small load of unscreened mulch at no cost. Don’t forget to bring gloves and garden forks and closed containers or covering.

At each location, county staff can load up qualified trucks — no pickup trucks or single-axle trailers (commercial or double-axle trailers are OK) — with mulch in the South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley for a fee of $15 per load (up to 6,000 pounds) or $5 per ton. Screened mulch can be loaded for a fee of $30 per load or $15 per ton.

For more information, please call the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station at 805.681.4345 or the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station at 805.688.3555.

But wait, there’s more! Water customers of the City of Santa Barbara can receive up to two deliveries of an 8- to 10-yard dump truck load per site every 12 months, compliments of the city, by filling out a Mulch Purchase Agreement, available by clicking here. A handy table to determine how much mulch you need is available on that website as well.

Delivery is also available for all Santa Barbara County residents. Simply fill out the Mulch Purchase Agreement, determine how much mulch is needed and send it in with the required fees, outlined on the website. The fee for the delivery of mulch is $10 per ton, while the fee for deliveries of screened mulch is $20 per ton. Deliveries of over 30 miles will incur an additional cost of $2 per mile one way. Mulch can usually be delivered within one to two weeks of a request.

For questions and to make a delivery appointment, call Joey Costa “The Mulch Guy” at 805.681.4981.

Mulch — a great way to save resources, save water and save money! Learn more about water conservation by visiting WaterWiseSB.org today.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing WaterWise.

