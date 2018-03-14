Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

County Offers Guidance to Montecito Property Owners Rebuilding After Jan. 9 Debris Flow

Displaced residents encouraged to wait for updated mapping and other analysis of the changed landscape

At a meeting Wednesday, Montecito residents repairing damaged properties after the Jan. 9 debris flows were advised to delay making significant expenditures on rebuilding plans for the next three months. Displaced residents were encouraged to wait for updated mapping and other analysis of the changed landscape.
At a meeting Wednesday, Montecito residents repairing damaged properties after the Jan. 9 debris flows were advised to delay making significant expenditures on rebuilding plans for the next three months. Displaced residents were encouraged to wait for updated mapping and other analysis of the changed landscape. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 14, 2018 | 9:45 p.m.

Montecito residents repairing damaged properties after the Jan. 9 debris flows are advised to delay making significant expenditures on rebuilding plans for the next three months.

Santa Barbara County staff is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a flood hazard and recovery mapping survey, and private consultants to conduct land analysis and engineering studies to reflect the topography changes, flood areas and creeks.

The new data is expected to help guide homeowners through the rebuilding process and permit application, county Deputy Planner Jeffrey Wilson said on Wednesday.

“I know there is anxiety and a desire to move forward in the rebuilding process,” Wilson said during a community meeting at Montecito Union School. “We are advising property owners to allow FEMA and the county Flood Control Department to get the information…(for) when we look at the rebuilding process. Our advice is to wait (three months) for the information to come forward.”

Wilson said unlike rebuilding after a wildfire, the process after the debris flows poses unique challenges.

Landforms in Montecito have altered, including property valuations, and at some sites, the depth and width of creeks changed, he said.

Multiple survey monuments have been dislodged, and some property boundaries cannot be verified without the professional study.

“Things have changed significantly out there,” Wilson said of Montecito.

FEMA’s current Flood Insurance Rate Map, or FIRM, is no longer representative of conditions on the ground because of the land-changing debris flows.

The county’s floodplain management ordinance is mainly based on FIRM.

“We have been using the current map for years, and that information is no longer accurate due to the debris flow,” Wilson said. 

Base flood evaluations on the FIRM are insufficient in the rebuilding process where the land has changed.

FEMA is expected to develop a new map, but it’s predicted to take four to five years.

The FEMA flood zone adjustments could affect insurance policies, as well as flood insurance to homeowners.

Montecito is vulnerable to ongoing debris flows during significant rain events — a half-inch of rain or more in an hour — for the next two to five years, according to the U.S. Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response Team and the California Watershed Emergency Response Team.

“There are current hazards that may continue to exist,” Wilson said.

To prevent the potential destruction of debris-damaged homes in the hillside community, improvements that occur during the timeframe are suggested to be done with detail to changes in creek channels and topography.

To address the deficiency in the short-term, county staff is working with FEMA on new mapping data for immediate rebuilding decisions, and in the 2- to 5-year period. 

For homeowners who decide not to wait, the recommendation is to meet with the county Planning and Development case manager assigned to their damaged property and county flood control staff to facilitate the permit review process.

Requirements will depend on each situation and may include:

» Current topographic survey of the adjacent parcels and project site.

» Property line survey.

» Hydrologic analysis of the project site to reflect post-Thomas Fire burn conditions.

» Preparation of plans may require utilization of experts in civil, geotechnical and hydraulic engineering, hydrology, soil erosion and engineering geology. 

“Our number one concern is that rebuilding is done safely and securely,” Wilson said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

