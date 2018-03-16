Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

County Offers Guidelines for Post-Mudslide Rebuild Effort

By Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center | March 16, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

A roadmap for rebuilding in Montecito’s Jan. 9 debris flow areas gained county approval on March 13 when the Board of Supervisors approved a report on the debris flow recovery effort.

“We know many property owners are anxious to move forward with rebuilding,” said Matt Pontes, director of recovery for Santa Barbara County. “But the debris flow created unique challenges in Montecito that we are working aggressively to resolve.”

The new Guidance to Property Owners details two significant efforts underway by FEMA and the county and provides guidance to property owners about how and when the worst hit areas will be able to begin rebuilding.

Because the debris flow dislodged many survey markers and other landmarks, making it impossible to identify many property lines without professional surveys, the county will work with outside surveyors to reestablish survey markers along public rights-of-way.

In addition, creek channels and land elevations have changed throughout the debris flow area, which means existing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood maps are no longer accurate.

County staff is working with FEMA on interim flood hazard/recovery mapping to assess where and how high water and debris is predicted to flow in the future.

The work highlighted above is expected to take a minimum of three months. Until it is completed, the county advises property owners to temporarily delay making significant expenditures on design plans so their decisions and permit applications can be informed by this work.

“We sympathize with property owners and understand how hard it is to wait at a time like this,” Pontes said. “The survey, engineering and mapping that we are doing throughout the debris flow area will significantly reduce the costs that individual homeowners would incur if they were taking on these tasks on their own.

“However, if property owners want to move ahead on their own, they can work with their case manager to find out what professional studies they would need,” he said.

In the meantime, the county has assigned case managers to each impacted property, and property owners are advised to contact their case manager, by calling 568-2090.

— Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 