Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

County Offers Homeowners Help With Rebuilding Process

By Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center | March 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

As long-term recovery efforts continue in Montecito, Santa Barbara County officials are reaching out to homeowners facing unique challenges in repairing and rebuilding in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow.

Case managers through the Planning and Development Department can help homeowners navigate the process of debris management, permitting and more. Officials are focused on homeowners not currently linked to case management support.

Several resources are available including an interactive map of affected properties and rebuilding guidelines, available at the county Planning and Development website www.SBCountyPlanning.org.

All 309 properties in Montecito presently identified as either damaged or destroyed have assigned case managers.

“Case managers will work directly with the property owners through the permitting process as well as provide guidance on communication with other departments and agencies such as the Flood Control District,” said Dianne Black, assistant director for the county’s Planning and Development Department.

However, about two-thirds of owners of these properties have not been in contact with a Planning and Development case manager.

“We continue to encounter homeowners at the Montecito Center who feel overwhelmed by the massive task of starting over, often at a time when they are also dealing with profound trauma and great personal loss,” said Ben Romo, community recovery and engagement coordinator for the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

“Connecting homeowners with their case managers, people who are specifically devoted to helping them, is an enormous benefit to beginning the rebuilding and recovery process for some of our most impacted neighbors," he said.

"We invite all homeowners needing assistance to call or come see us at the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding. We want to help in whatever way we can,” he said.

Staff at the Montecito Center, 1283 Coast Village Circle, can link homeowners to assigned case managers and assist in accessing resources to meet a variety of recovery needs.

The center's phone number is 845-7887; email address is [email protected]

Hours of operation:

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

— Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 