Isla Vista Master Plan Called ‘Outdated’ by County Officials, Residents

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors takes no action but sends 13-year-old plan back for revisions

So much was deemed outdated this week that Santa Barbara County officials delayed approval of Isla Vista Master Plan updates, possibly for one to two years.

The news was music to the ears of Isla Vista residents who showed opposition to the proposed updates during the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when officials voted 4-0 to take no action after hearing so much dissatisfaction.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was absent.

For officials, the hearing was a wake-up call.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said he was disgusted with how the county could spend more than a decade and over $1 million on something so out of touch with reality.

“It just shows how broken this process is,” Adam said, agreeing to support the motion “because I don’t know where else you would go.”

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal described the document as “limping forward” under several different administrations since planning began in 2000.

The I.V. Master Plan, originally approved and certified by the California Coastal Commission in 2003, is supposed to reflect the needs of the unincorporated community of about 23,000 living on a half-square mile between the Pacific Ocean, UC Santa Barbara’s campus and the city of Goleta.

The plan encourages mixed-use development in the downtown area and multi-family residential development in the central and northern areas.

Updates were meant to address questions from the Coastal Commission, which failed to certify the master plan in 2007 after county supervisors granted their own approval.

That failure to certify meant the plan hasn't been “operable” since then, according to Glenn Russell, county planning and development director.

Most recent updates included amendments to parking and transit sections that would establish an on-street parking monitoring and reporting program in Isla Vista in-lieu of a formal permit parking program.

The project also includes focused rezones for two county-owned parcels on Embarcadero del Mar to provide greater flexibility for public use.

A huge change is reflecting the dissolution of the Isla Vista redevelopment agency, which would have paid for many of the improvements. When the state forced them to shut down statewide in 2012, responsibilities fell to the county.

The passage of AB 3 — to create a community services district in I.V. — is another development throwing a wrench into the master plan updates because if voters approve forming the district in November, the CSD could provide some much-needed services.

Eight public speakers pleaded with the supervisors to postpone the item so they could spend more time reaching out to the community.

Jay Freeman, an I.V. resident and business owner running for Third District Supervisor, said he hasn’t met anyone who thinks the plan is without issues.

He said many stakeholders weren’t able to attend the meeting, including UCSB students because of finals week.

Representatives from the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District agreed.

Those with the Santa Barbara chapter of Surfrider Foundation saw a lack of coastal-access parking, saying I.V. has the most consistent surf on the South Coast.

Longtime I.V. resident Janet Stitch said in the past 10 years, the community has already seen build out by the university and others.

UCSB’s Long Range Development Plan, approved in 2014, aims to accommodate an influx of students through 2025. Based on a 1-percent annual enrollment increase, that’s 250 new students a year and 5,000 total, and the university wants space to house them all.

Isla Vista’s master plan also called for increases in the amount of on-site parking by 183 spaces due to build out.

“The problems of overcrowding are already well known,” Stitch said.

She asked officials to update the parks map to reflect park district ownership, to approve parcel rezones on Embarcadero del Mar, and to reflect actual density.

“This is the first time that nobody in the community supports the community plan that’s designed for their benefit,” said Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents I.V. “That’s very powerful for me.”

She recommended no action and asked staff to look at issues raised, including the map of parks and elimination of high-density rezones and the parking program — suggesting parking program funds could instead create more coastal-access parking.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf asked if the board could just approve the plan and edit language later, but Farr and Russell worried the Coastal Commission might try to fix the plan for the county instead.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.