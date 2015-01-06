Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Officials Sworn In for New Terms

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 6, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.

Starting the year afresh, Santa Barbara County officials elected last fall were sworn in on Tuesday during the 160th convening of the county's Board of Supervisors.

Tuesday's meeting was the first of the year for the supervisors, and a crowd packed the board hearing room to watch a dozen or so officials elected last fall be sworn in by Superior Court Judge James Herman.

Elected were Superior Court Judges John McGregor, Thomas Adams, Brian Hill, Frank Ochoa and Jed Beebe.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino were also re-elected and were present Tuesday. Wolf, who began her third, four-year term on the board of supervisors Tuesday, will also serve as the 2015 board chair.

Lavagnino, who served as the board's chair last year, began his second four-year term in office on Tuesday.

Sheriff Bill Brown, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Auditor-Controller Robert Geis, Clerk, Recorder and Assessor Joseph Holland, Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen as well as County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone were also sworn in.

Herman administered the oath, calling it a "real joy" to swear in the officials.

"The voice of the people have spoken and it's a wise voice indeed," he said.

There to give a keynote speech was journalist Ann Louise Bardach, who said local communities are a microcosm of issues that play out on the national stage.

Bardach spoke about people choosing to be brave in spite of fear to accomplish justice, citing those she met while covering the Zapatista uprising in Mexico to her own mother's intervention in the trial of a black man who she witnessed being arrested for assaulting an officer in Bardach's native New Jersey.

Bardach lives on the South Coast and has recently spoken out publicly on the Highway 101 project, and has been especially critical of Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on the issue.

"The thing about being stuck in gridlock traffic … It inflicts lasting pain of the kind people remember, especially when they go to vote," she said.

Congratulating the board on Tuesday, "we really lucked out," she said.

Outgoing chair Steve Lavagnino said 2014 had "been a great year" and that he was amazed by the fiscal turnaround the county has made, adding that revenues exceeded expenditures and that the county is down 300 full-time positions, making government "smaller and more efficient."

Lavagnino mentioned he'd been attacked by Supervisor Peter Adam in an editorial for having "rose-colored glasses," but that he's proud of the progress.

"I appreciate every employee of this county … who is working to make a better future for this county, and I really appreciated this last year," he said

After she was handed the gavel, Wolf said that while "there are disagreements, there is genuine caring about each other" among board members.

"I'm very proud to know these incredible people," she said. "Together, we'll work through some very challenging things."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 