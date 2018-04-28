County Officials Warn of Hepatitis A Outbreak from Frozen Berries

Townsend Farms organic antioxidant blend frozen berries sold through Costco have been linked to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported Monday.

If residents have purchased or eaten these berries, the following actions are recommended:

» Throw away any Townsend Farms organic antioxidant blend frozen berry product in your refrigerator or freezer.

» If you have eaten this product in the last two weeks, contact your health care provider about getting the hepatitis A vaccine. If you did not get the Hepatitis A vaccine within two weeks of eating the product, the hepatitis A vaccine is not recommended.

» If you have received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine, you are considered to be protected against the disease.

» If you ate the frozen berry product more than two weeks ago and develop symptoms — e.g., fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay colored bowel movements joint pain or jaundice — please follow up with your primary care provider.

Residents in Santa Barbara County who have eaten the Townsend Farms organic antioxidant blend frozen berry product in the past two weeks, who do not have a primary health-care provider, may contact the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department at 805.681.4373.

There is an outbreak of hepatitis A in several western states, including California. Health departments are investigating the outbreak. As of Friday, about 30 cases are under investigation from five states. There are no known deaths.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.