Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Planning Commission Approves Changes to Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez

By April Charlton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | September 27, 2017 | 6:19 p.m.

A unanimous Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approved retroactive changes Wednesday to what has become a fairly contentious affordable-housing project at Highway 246 and Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, leaving at least one nearby neighbor vowing he'll fight the decision.

Mark Brooks, who lives on Lucky Lane behind the Golden Inn & Village project that opened last year, said he plans to appeal the commission's ruling to the Board of Supervisors.

"The only way we don't appeal today is (if you) let them put in the lights and let us decide," Brooks told the commissioners.

The supervisors approved the Golden Inn & Village project in 2014, which was built in partnership with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County.

Development includes low-income apartments for seniors and low-income family apartments. It will eventually include a senior care and assisted living facility.

Initially embraced by the neighborhood, the project's exterior lighting and drainage have caused complaints from neighbors.

"Unfortunately, the project approved isn't the project that was built," neighbor Patti Stewart said. "Dissent was averted by concealed square footage that is now disclosed … as a typographical error."

The project was approved to have 8-foot parking light poles but was constructed with 20-foot parking light poles. A project lighting consultant said the change was made after realizing the shorter poles didn't meet standards.

Issues with exterior lighting at the project's tot lot, which has been reduced from full wattage to 50 percent at dusk, as well balcony lights, which will now be turned off at 9 p.m., have also come up.

Santa Barbara County Housing Authority Commissioner Mickey Flacks told the commission a large part of the problem with the Golden Inn & Village was the project bringing light to an area where it was once dark.

"I would urge the neighbors (to remember) that they live in a neighborhood," Flacks said. "They don't live in a rural ranch where they have every right and every expectation of total privacy with nothing surrounding them for acres and acres. They live in a neighborhood where other neighbors will come, leave and come again. That's the nature of neighborhoods."

Lisa Plowman, of RRM Design Group, said every effort has been made to work with Brooks to address his concerns, such as planting trees to obscure his view and block light, and also said it's the nature of projects to change from the time of conceptual approval to construction approval.

"When you are in conceptual drawings, it is conceptual," Plowman said. "In construction, things change. When you get out into the field, things are really different than what you anticipated. It's really common."

Neighbors have also alleged the county didn't monitor project construction, leading to numerous requests for changes after construction.

County planning staff has said any changes have been minor and don't affect the overall scope of the project.

Neighbors have also been concerned about the project's drainage.

RRM contends the flooding that occurs on Lucky Lane is the result of undersized culverts on the road and not the construction of Golden Inn & Village. 

"That is a problem that needs to be resolved by the homeowners association," Plowman said. "That is a private road. They need to figure out what to do."

Commissioners heard requests for changes to the project at its Aug. 30 meeting but continued the items to Wednesday to give neighbors and the developer additional time to resolve their differences.

"We feel we have a much better understanding of the project and its problems than we would have if (the neighbors) had simply shrugged their shoulders and said, 'It's not going to change. We are just going to have to live with it,'" said Chairman Michael Cooney.

He added, "I think the appropriate step is for us to move it along."

An earlier version of this story mistakenly attributed a quote to Jon Frye with county flood control.

Noozhawk contributing writer April Charlton can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 