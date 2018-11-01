Friday, November 2 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Says No to Solvang Homestay Short-Term Rental

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 1, 2018 | 11:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioners sided with a group of Solvang neighbors on Tuesday, and denied a homestay short-term rental application for a four-bedroom home on Janis Way.

Neighbors appealed the application, and the commission unanimously upheld the appeal.

Commissioners found the proposal incompatible with the neighborhood and inconsistent with the Santa Ynez Community Plan, and Land Use and Development Code.

The homestay application was submitted by Theo Kracke, who owns the home and runs the Santa Barbara-based Paradise Vacation Rentals company.

“Neighbors from the Janin Acres Community provided substantial evidence that the project and rental use of the subject property disrupts the neighborhood to the detriment of surrounding properties,” a staff report said, mentioning reports of trespassing, inadequate oversight by the owner during rentals, street parking by the occupants, and parties lasting past 10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County has banned short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, agriculture, industrial, mixed-use, resource protection and certain special-purpose zones, but allows them in commercial zones.

The county decided to allow homestays in residential areas and some agricultural land in unincorporated areas, and the ordinance defines those as having the property owner or long-term tenant “inhabit a legal dwelling on the same lot at the same time as the transient occupant of the homestay.”

The county collected $1.87 million in transient occupancy tax from 510 short-term rentals in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and as of June, there were 466 active short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. Rentals that existed before the regulations have to apply for permits and come into compliance.

Commissioners voted to uphold the appeal since the application was found incompatible with the neighborhood, but suggested that they get more clarity about requirements for people being on-site for homestays.

“I think we will see a lot of appeals on this and would like to have absolute clarity in the ordinance so we can approve or disapprove them as they come forward,” Commissioner John Parke said.

The requirement to have the property inhabited by the owner or long-term tenant could be interpreted differently, he noted.

“To me, it means the house needs to be the principal residence of one of those, the applicant saw that the owner needs to go there at the time they had guests and be inhabiting it,” he said.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

