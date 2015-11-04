Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Takes on Short-term Vacation Rentals

Commissioners propose changes for Board of Supervisors to Consider

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commision on Wednesday seemed to be leaning toward some sort of prohibitions on vacation rentals, such as those offered by Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, above. The matter was delayed until the panel’s Dec. 9 meeting. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commision on Wednesday seemed to be leaning toward some sort of prohibitions on vacation rentals, such as those offered by Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, above. The matter was delayed until the panel’s Dec. 9 meeting. (John Harvey / Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 4, 2015 | 6:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara County should impose some sort of ban on short-term vacation rentals in unincorporated areas, the majority of the county Planning Commission indicated Wednesday.

But with the scales unofficially tipped 3-1 in favor of at least prohibiting the growing practice of renting a room or home for fewer than 30 consecutive days in most residential zones — and with commission vice chair Larry Ferini absent — the group decided to delay the matter until Dec. 9.

Commissioners took on the short-term vacation rental issue for the first time, looking at whether the popular rentals should be allowed in county areas from the Santa Maria Valley down to Carpinteria.

Planning staff asked for direction to draft a zoning ordinance, since right now the term “short-term vacation rental” doesn’t exist in county books.

The county has been requiring rentals to register to pay transient-occupancy taxes regardless, collecting nearly $1.4 million in such levies in the 2014-15 fiscal year, according to County Treasurer-Tax Collector records.

Commissioners, along with those on the Montecito Planning Commission, which meets to discuss the subject Nov. 18, won’t have the final say, however.

The recommendations they come up with will go to the county Board of Supervisors sometime next spring for final decision.

“I would say we consider both a ban for certain areas and regulation of short-term rentals in certain areas where we can define by zone or character of neighborhood,” Commissioner Michael Cooney said, giving Miramar Beach and Padaro Lane in Carpinteria as possible examples of allowable areas.

His two suggestions for regulating the more than 400 short-term rentals have gone back to staff, who will clarify enforcement plans and resources, the impact of rentals on affordable housing, neighbor nuisance plans and more by the next meeting.

County staff shared the comments and research derived from public workshops on the subject, where opinions were as split as they were Wednesday.

Commissioners had four options: allow short-term rentals with restrictions, prohibit them in zones that don’t currently allow traditional lodging uses, clarify that home stays are a separate use from rentals, or don’t make any changes.

Planning assistant director Dianne Black said regulations would be very difficult to enforce, which was something commissioners should consider.

Commission chair Cecilia Brown pointed out the county wouldn’t have as many resources as cities such as Santa Barbara, which is in the process of enforcing a zoning code ban of short-term rentals in the city’s residential neighborhoods.

Commissioners heard two hours of public testimony, with Brown grilling some rental owners about their parking or neighborhood situations.

Many rented rooms a few times a month for the extra cash or to be able to stay in and keep up their homes.

Even those who were calling for a ban, drudging up horror stories that brought one rental neighbor to tears, admitted they had no idea how the county could enforce it.

Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals owner and president Leanne Schlinger advocated for adopting a permitting process with standards similar to those her business has for its 40 valley rentals.

The managing company founded 10 years ago has rentals on private properties ranging in size from 10 to 1,000 acres, she said, with a 24-hour contact person for concerns.

“Enforcement is obviously a sticky issue, but, at the same time, merely establishing standards… provides some kind of ground rules we don’t have right now,” said Andrew Nelson, who lives near a rental above Santa Barbara off Highway 154. “The biggest problem for me is who are you going to call?”

Commissioner Daniel Blough was sympathetic to noise and parking issues, but said he would prefer a more detailed licensing process.

“I would hate to see us do something crazy like completely disallow it,” he said. “I think we can solve the problem of the bad apples.”

Brown and Commissioner Joan Hartmann were more concerned about character of neighborhoods and rentals in residential zones, saying the impacts were too great.

“Over the long run, I think we’ve got to find a compromise,” Hartmann said. “Over the short run, I’m deeply distressed with where we find ourselves. It seems right now it’s allowed everywhere.”

Cooney and Blough seemed to believe short-term rentals could be allowed in some places, with Blough suggesting that professional vacation rental companies work with staff on draft regulations.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 