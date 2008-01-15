Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

County Polls for Opinions on New Measure D Plan

600 random households will have early say on revamped proposal to extend half-cent sales tax.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 15, 2008 | 1:19 p.m.

Six hundred random households in Santa Barbara County will get a phone call soon, maybe even this evening. The callers? Representatives of the Santa Barbara County Aassociation of Governments, phoning to get opinions on a revamped Measure D renewal.

The renewal calls for a continuation of the half-cent sales tax, this time extending over 30 years and estimated to generate $1.05 billion for the county. The current Measure D expires in 2010.

The biggest difference between this Measure D renewal and the failed proposal from 2006 is that the tax remains at a half-cent, SBCAG spokesman Gregg Hart said. The renewal that was voted down in 2006 included another quarter-cent sales tax to cover transportation projects in both the North and South counties. While the overall tax increase would have meant more money for transportation improvements, flaws that voters saw in the distribution of the money to the several jurisdictions participating in the program led to lack of support at the polls.

“The other big issue that has changes is that the Highway 101 is now elevated to the highest priority of all the projects countywide,” Hart said. “It’s the only money that’s taken from both the North County and the South County.”

Widening of Highway 101 has long been a goal of Measure D, and is a sticking point for many of the voters considering the measure. At an estimated $140 million, 101 widening has become this measure’s flagship project.

One other major element in this renewal plan is that the money is split evenly between the South Coast and the North County, with each receiving approximately $455 million over the life of the measure. The majority of the projects proposed for the North County are infrastructure improvements, while the South County is anticipated to pursue more alternative transportation projects.

“The decisions for the projects in the north and in the south are made entirely by people who live in those communities,” said Hart, noting the months of work and public outreach by South Coast and North County planning committees. While the last Measure D renewal effort allocated a fair share of funds to cities at both ends of the county, Hart said, the money was not as clearly separated.

“There’s a whole different approach this time, which I think makes it a lot cleaner for people to understand,” he said.

The results of the upcoming polls will be analyzed, Hart said, and revisions to the renewal plan will be made if necessary. The plan will be brought out again in the next few weeks for consideration by participating jurisdictions. A majority of the city councils representing a majority of the voters in the county, as well as the Board of Supervisors must approve the plan first before it goes back to voters on the November ballot.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 