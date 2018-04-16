Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

County Probation Department Honors Staff Members

By Elizabeth Krene for Santa Barbara Probation Department | March 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Opening remarks from Acting Chief Probation Officer Beverly A. Taylor and Superior Court Judge Patricia L. Kelly kicked off the Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s 32nd Annual Staff Recognition Dinner March 24 at the Rancho Santa Ynez Valley Marriot.

The dinner honored probation personnel for their accomplishments in 2016. Award recipients included:

Support Staff of the Year: Santa Maria Administrative Office Professional Jan Helzer, Lompoc Administrative Office Professional Lety Rodriquez, and Santa Barbara Financial Office Professional Vanessa Escobar.

Institutions Staff of the Year: Los Prietos Boys Camp Juvenile Institutions Officer Brian Bull and Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Senior Deputy Probation Officer Ashley Cabral.

Deputy Probation Officers of the Year: Santa Maria Senior Deputy Probation Officer Shannon Harris; Lompoc Deputy Probation Officer Lesli Stamm and Santa Barbara Deputy Probation Officer Karla LeBrun.

Supervisor of the Year: Santa Maria Supervising Probation Officer Edward Torres,

Bulldog Award: Probation Managers Elizabeth Krene and Kimberly Shean.

Star Award: Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Probation Manager Laurie Holbrook.

Certificates of Achievement were presented to staff by 4th Dist. Supervisor Peter Adam, 5th Dist. Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, and State Rep. Jordan Cunningham, 35th Dist. Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf presented service pins to those employees with 20 and 25 years of county service.

— Elizabeth Krene for Santa Barbara Probation Department.

 
