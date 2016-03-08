Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Probation Quantifies Progress with Realignment Offenders

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 8, 2016 | 5:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department seems to be in good shape even after taking on responsibilities, and some former offenders, from the state due to realignment.

The county Board of Supervisors heard an update on those efforts Tuesday during a presentation on the Santa Barbara County Annual Report Public Safety Realignment Act, October 2011 to December 2014.

AB 109, known as the public safety realignment bill, was passed by the California Legislature in 2011 to save state funds and to reduce prison overcrowding by diverting convicted criminals to serve sentences in county jails.

Santa Barbara County has taken a data-driven approach to monitoring the impacts, with help from UC Santa Barbara researchers, who produced their third report.

Deputy Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said 798 offenders were released onto "post release community supervision" over that time, and 650 offenders have received local sentences.

Most realigned offenders are Latino or white men between the ages of 25 and 45, and are likely to score in the high-risk range for violence and recidivism, Heitman said.

Within that population, 505 offenders exited supervision, and the majority (68 percent) completed their terms successfully, data show.

Eighty-six offenders, or 24 percent, received new convictions during their supervision term.

Heitman was most encouraged by data showing the impact of split sentences, those whose sentences include probation supervision upon release.

Sixty percent of those 161 offenders completed their terms successfully while 27 percent had new convictions in the first year outside of jail. 

Probation is also considering upping its use of GPS for crime prevention and to address noncompliance. Heitman said the Probation Department might not need additional funding to expand use of GPS, noting a possible increase from 20 devices to 45 or 50.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr was interested in housing for the mentally ill or homeless, while Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino asked questions about the supervision of sex offenders.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam worried that evidence didn’t support some of the claims, but Chief Probation Officer Guadalupe Rabago reminded him the state’s failure to help these offenders was a main reason to shift responsibility to the county.

California’s probation programs had a 70-percent failure rate, Rabago said.

“Is it harder now to reoffend?” Lavagnino asked, noting that Prop 47 — a law reclassifying many drug-related felonies as misdemeanors — could have impact.

Heitman said data look at both felony and misdemeanor re-offenses.

“These reports are really important for us to evaluate this partnership,” Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said, recalling the fear county officials felt when AB 109 passed.

Wolf sits on the county Community Corrections Partnership, which receives money from the supervisors to fund data analysis.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 