County Public Health Assists Thousands During Health-Care Enrollment

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department successfully assisted more than 6,000 community members with their enrollment into Covered California.

As of April 15, the PHD estimates that more than 3,900 people were enrolled into Medi-Cal or Covered California during the open enrollment period.

"As we were beginning to develop our enrollment process last summer, we set a lofty goal of assisting 6,000 people in obtaining health insurance. It's a true testament of people’s desire to access health care and the phenomenal quality of our public health staff, contractors and community partners who rose to every potential barrier and made it easy for people to enroll in Covered California," said Public Health Director Takashi Wada, M.D., MPH. "We will now focus our efforts on enrolling those who remain eligible for Medi-Cal and have not yet applied for coverage.”

Covered California’s open enrollment is closed until October with exceptions for a few qualifying life events such as loss of employment insurance, new family addition and a few others, but consumers may still be eligible for Medi-Cal based on income.

To find out more about special enrollment and Medi-Cal coverage please call any of the local Public Health Department Health Care Centers:

» Carpinteria Health Care Center — 805.560.1050

» Franklin Health Care Center — 805.568.2099

» Santa Barbara Health Care Center — 805.681.5488

» Lompoc Health Care Center — 805.737.6400

» Santa Maria Health Care Center — 805.346.7230

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.