County Public Health Department Opens Ebola Information Phone Line

Ebola is a serious disease, so it is understandable that many people are concerned about Ebola. Although it is very unlikely that a resident of the United States will be infected with the disease, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is opening an Ebola information phone line and adding information to our website as a service to our community.

The Santa Barbara County Ebola information phone line may be reached at 805.681.4373 or 888.722.6358. The phone will be answered during normal business hours to address questions and provide resources to callers. Messages may be taken and callers will receive return phone calls the next business day. This phone line is for information and non-urgent matters.

Santa Barbara residents who have traveled from West Africa, including the countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia or Mali in the past 28 days or who have had contact with a case of Ebola, are asked to contact the Disease Control Program at 805.681.5280.

Residents may also contact the California Department of Public Health about the possibility of Ebola in California and non-urgent questions. They are asked to call the state hotline at 855-421-5921. This phone line will be in operation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to the various phone lines, the Public Health Department has added facts, frequently asked questions, and other information about Ebola to our website. That may be accessed by clicking here.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and community healthcare partners continue planning and preparing for an effective response in the event our community has a person who is suspected of having Ebola.