County Public Health Holding Community Meetings on Safe Disposal of Drugs

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is exploring issues about the safe disposal of drugs, and wants the public's ideas, suggestions and solutions for the establishment of a convenient drug collection program.
The issues include the accumulation of unused medications being dangerous for children, pets, seniors and teens, and the improper disposal of leftover medications contaminating water and the environment.
Please join us for a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 in Santa Barbara at the Public Health Department Auditorium, 300 S. San Antonio Road, or at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 in Santa Maria at the Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.