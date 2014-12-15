Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

County Public Works Department Offers Tours of Landfill and Transfer Station

By Sam Dickinson for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | December 15, 2014 | 10:40 a.m.

Do you ever wonder what happens to the trash that is thrown away? Find out by taking a free tour of the Tajiguas Landfill or the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station conducted by the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.

Your guide will gladly tailor the tour to your group’s interests and needs and can provide information on such topics as the following:

» Our region's waste history

» Our waste diversion efforts

» Actions being taken to protect the environment

Tours are offered year-round for groups or organizations of five or more people.

During the Tajiguas Landfill tour, you will learn:

» How trash and yard waste are handled at the landfill

» How falcons are used to protect the quality of nearby ocean water

» How methane gas (i.e. gas created from the trash) is converted into electricity to provide energy for homes in the southern portion of Santa Barbara County

» About future plans and projects involving our trash.

At the SCRTS, you will see how the county processes approximately 200 tons per day of recyclable materials. These materials include commingled recyclables, appliances,  vehicular batteries, bicycles, Christmas trees, construction and demolition debris, electronics, used tires, and wood and yard waste. You will learn where these materials are transferred after sorting.

For tour information, click here or contact outreach specialist Sam Dickinson at [email protected] or 805.882.3618.

— Sam Dickinson is an outreach specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

 
