County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin to Receive Circle of Service Award

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County | November 7, 2014 | 11:42 a.m.

The California State Association of Counties will honor Santa Barbara County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin with the prestigious Circle of Service Award, which is presented to county officials, staff and other association-affiliated members who provide exceptional service.

McGolpin will be awarded specifically for his leadership of the County Engineers Association of California and his participation in local transportation and resource recovery technology projects.

This is the second time in five years McGolpin has received the Circle of Service Award. The Public Works Department received the award in 2009 for their creative ways in educating the public on the effects of the proposed Highway User Tax Account (HUTA) cuts.

“Scott McGolpin has been there at every turn for us this past year, advising us on policy, testifying in the Legislature, and strengthening what has been a long and mutually beneficial relationship between our two organizations," CSAC Executive Director Matt Cate said. "He’s a professional in every sense of that word and we are really pleased to recognize him with our Circle of Service Award.”

“Scott McGolpin is one of those rare individuals who consistently exceeds expectations," Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors chairman Steve Lavagnino.

McGolpin said it was humbling to be awarded with the Circle of Service award this year, and he is "thankful for the opportunity to work with outstanding public works leaders across California to improve our ability to provide services to the citizens of this great state.”

The award will be presented this month at the CSAC Annual Meeting in Anaheim.

— Lael Wageneck represents Santa Barbara County.

 

