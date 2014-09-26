County Public Works Offers Two Free Hazardous Waste Collection Days

Tired of seeing those old paint cans in the garage or that old jug of used motor oil in the back shed? Bring them to an upcoming household hazardous waste collection event.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is holding two events this fall — on Saturday, Oct. 4 in New Cuyama and on Sunday, Oct. 5 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Cuyama event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the New Cuyama Recycling and Transfer Station, 5073 Highway 166. Residents can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics like computers and TVs. You can even recycle your old CDs, DVDs, and video and cassette tapes.

Participation is free for Santa Barbara County residents. Details are available on the county’s recycling website, LessIsMore.org.

The Santa Ynez event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. The county will accept the same types of items as the Cuyama event, and participation is free for residents in the unincorporated area and the City of Solvang.

At both collection events, residents can also bring unwanted medications and home-generated “sharps” (e.g. needles and syringes). Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted.

The county offers free collection events twice a year in the Santa Ynez Valley and annually in Cuyama. For those unable to attend an event or for those living in other areas, numerous collection centers are available throughout the county. Some are operated by County Public Works, while others are run by local cities or private waste management companies.

At the county’s “ABOP” facility, located at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, residents can recycle their antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters, and latex paint every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, all of the county’s transfer stations accept electronic waste year-round during normal operating hours, free of charge for residents.

For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, call 805.882.3615 or visit the county’s recycling website, LessIsMore.org.