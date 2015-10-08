Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara County Receives $95,000 for Human-Trafficking Victim Advocate

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 8, 2015 | 6:13 p.m.

A recently awarded state grant will help combat human-trafficking activity in Santa Barbara County, and $95,000 will fund a full-time victim-witness advocate who will work directly with victims.

Officials at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office have said in the past that human trafficking is a growing issue, and the office was awarded grant funding in April 2015 from the California Office of Emergency Services to deal with the problem..

That money will allow an advocate to work with trafficking victims full-time, helping to connect them to housing and services, said Megan Rheinschild, Victim-Witness Assistance Program director for the District Attorney's Office.

Biannet Garcia Vargas will be working as the victim-witness program advocate, Rheinschild said, adding that Vargas will be especially valuable to help connect victims with safe and secure housing, which is in short supply.

Vargas is being trained right now for the position, which is new to the District Attorney’s Office this year.

The DA’s office formed a Human Trafficking Task Force last year, and it has been working with law enforcement agencies to respond to sexually exploited minors as victims rather than prostitution offenders. 

In addition to training law enforcement, Rheinschild said, the task force is also working to better engage the faith community to target the issue.

“That’s in the works right now,” she said.

Other county departments, such as Probation, courts and the county's Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, are also in the midst of crafting programs to better help victims of human trafficking.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 