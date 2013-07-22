Recruitment Under Way for New County Executive Officer

Santa Barbara County leaders are “in the midst” of the recruitment process for a new county executive officer, Supervisor Salud Carbajal has confirmed.

The Board of Supervisors decided not to renew the employment contract of CEO Chandra Wallar, which expires Oct. 31, and so far has conducted the search for her replacement behind closed doors.

The decision came two months after the news leaked out that Wallar was being considered for the CEO job in Orange County. Discussions there broke down when the Orange County Board of Supervisors couldn’t agree on her salary, which was proposed at $290,000 a year, and Wallar turned down the job.

Santa Barbara County does a lot of recruitment in-house, but consulting agencies are often used for CEO and department head searches, Carbajal said.

The county is using William Avery & Associates Inc. of Los Gatos for the search process, according to the firm’s website. While the chosen candidate will have to negotiate his or her salary and benefits package with the county, the salary could be as much as $230,000 annually, according to the recruitment brochure.

The benefit package includes relocation expenses up to $20,000, a retirement and medical plan, as well as paid leave for vacations, holidays and sick time.

Wallar took over the post from Mike Brown, who served as CEO from 1996 to 2010. She now earns $232,000 in base salary.

Santa Barbara CEO Recruitment Brochure by Giana Magnoli

