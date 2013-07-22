Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Recruitment Under Way for New County Executive Officer

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 22, 2013 | 5:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara County leaders are “in the midst” of the recruitment process for a new county executive officer, Supervisor Salud Carbajal has confirmed.

The Board of Supervisors decided not to renew the employment contract of CEO Chandra Wallar, which expires Oct. 31, and so far has conducted the search for her replacement behind closed doors.

The decision came two months after the news leaked out that Wallar was being considered for the CEO job in Orange County. Discussions there broke down when the Orange County Board of Supervisors couldn’t agree on her salary, which was proposed at $290,000 a year, and Wallar turned down the job.

Santa Barbara County does a lot of recruitment in-house, but consulting agencies are often used for CEO and department head searches, Carbajal said.

The county is using William Avery & Associates Inc. of Los Gatos for the search process, according to the firm’s website. While the chosen candidate will have to negotiate his or her salary and benefits package with the county, the salary could be as much as $230,000 annually, according to the recruitment brochure.

The benefit package includes relocation expenses up to $20,000, a retirement and medical plan, as well as paid leave for vacations, holidays and sick time.

Wallar took over the post from Mike Brown, who served as CEO from 1996 to 2010. She now earns $232,000 in base salary.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  Santa Barbara CEO Recruitment Brochure by Giana Magnoli

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 