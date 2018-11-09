Santa Barbara County Updates Election Results

With another 11,000 ballots counted, Santa Barbara County released a post-election update Friday that showed no changes to Tuesday night results for city councils or local measures.

About 155,000 people returned ballots, which set a record for midterm-election turnout of 71 percent.

Friday’s update included 101,501 ballots, according to the Elections Office.

In some races, just a few votes separated candidates from winning a seat to coming up short, including the District 3 Santa Maria City Council seat.

Gloria Soto was still in first place for the seat with 47.3 percent of the vote as of Friday’s count — 42 votes ahead of incumbent Michael Moats.

About 100 votes separated Buellton City Council candidates Art Mercado and Judith Dale, in third and fourth in the race for three seats.

In the Guadalupe City Council race, Eugene Costa Jr. was in second place but only eight votes ahead of M. “Manny” Estorga, according to Friday’s latest numbers.

