County Requests Community Input in Revision of Hazard Mitigation Plan

By Bridget Elliott for the City of Solvang | August 7, 2015 | 10:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is a countywide plan that identifies risks and ways to minimize damage from natural and manmade disasters. The plan is a comprehensive resource document that serves to enhance public awareness, create a decision tool for policy makers, promote compliance with State and Federal program requirements, enhance local policies for risk reduction capabilities and provide coordination between the cities and the county. 

The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires all local governments to create such a disaster plan in order to qualify for federal mitigation funding in the future. 

2015 Revision and Public Input: The current multi-jurisdiction hazard mitigation plan may be downloaded from http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/oem. After five years the plan is in need of revision.

Many of the mitigation actions outlined in the plan have been completed while others have been deferred due to issues beyond our control.

The County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is coordinating the plan update through collaboration with the Mitigation Advisory Committee (MAC).

The MAC is comprised of representatives from each of the incorporated cities within Santa Barbara County. The MAC is updating the mitigation strategies and reviewing the hazards that could impact the region in order to improve the Santa Barbara County Operational Area’s capabilities to respond to and recover from natural and man-made disasters. 

We need public input regarding the threats facing our region and actions we can take to reduce the impact of future hazard events. 

We have provided an online survey to collect your input on the following kinds of questions: 

» How would you prioritize the hazards facing Santa Barbara County? 

» What actions can we take to reduce future damage? 

» How can local government officials better communicate risk to the public? 

» Is there anything else you would like to see in the plan? 

The survey is available on the County Office of Emergency Management website at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/oem, the County OEM website or the City of Solvang’s website

Your comments will be reviewed by the Mitigation Advisory Committee and incorporated into the final plan as appropriate. A review draft of the complete plan update will be made available for public review.

Please indicate in your survey response if you are interested in being contacted regarding this review opportunity.

—Bridget Elliott represents the City of Solvang.

 
