County Results For Presidential Election Are Coming In

Among residents of Santa Barbara County, Hillary Clinton and John McCain so far are the preferred candidates for president.

Among residents of Santa Barbara County, Hillary Clinton and John McCain so far are the preferred candidates for president. As of 8:20 p.m., with 36 percent of the precincts reporting, Clinton has taken 46 percent of the votes in Santa Barbara County for the Democratic nomination, and Barack Obama has collected 40 percent. Even though John Edwards has dropped out of the race, he has taken 9 percent of the votes. On the Republican side, McCain has garnered 42 percent of the votes in Santa Barbara County, followed by Mitt Romney, who has taken 26 percent, and Mike Huckabee, with nearly 12 percent. Rudy Giuliani, despite having stepped aside last week, has taken 10 percent of the votes cast in Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.