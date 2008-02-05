County Results For Presidential Election Are Coming In

Among residents of Santa Barbara County, Hillary Clinton and John McCain so far are the preferred candidates for president.
As of 8:20 p.m., with 36 percent of the precincts reporting, Clinton has taken 46 percent of the votes in Santa Barbara County for the Democratic nomination, and Barack Obama has collected 40 percent. Even though John Edwards has dropped out of the race, he has taken 9 percent of the votes.
On the Republican side, McCain has garnered 42 percent of the votes in Santa Barbara County, followed by Mitt Romney, who has taken 26 percent, and Mike Huckabee, with nearly 12 percent. Rudy Giuliani, despite having stepped aside last week, has taken 10 percent of the votes cast in Santa Barbara County.