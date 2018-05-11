Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:14 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Retains Firm to Guide Efforts to Improve Ocean Water Quality at Goleta Beach Park

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 11, 2018 | 6:55 p.m.

Santa Barbra County officials announced Friday that Geosyntec Consultants will provide “guidance on options” to improve ocean water quality at Goleta Beach County Park following the Montecito debris flow cleanup effort.

Ocean waters at Goleta Beach remain closed because of elevated bacteria levels, including fecal coliform and enterococcus, according to the county. Nearly 40,000 cubic yards of debris was hauled to Goleta Beach from Jan. 11 to Feb. 20, according to a news release.

Geosyntec’s engineers work on water quality assessment, management and restoration.

“Ocean waters were expected to clear and have safe levels of bacteria within a few months of deposits ending,” the news release stated. “The clearing was contingent on many factors, including but not limited to weather, wave action and additional runoff from winter storms.”

Since early January, the county Public Health Department has tested Goleta Beach ocean waters twice a week at three locations, according to the county.

“While bacteria levels have reduced, spikes in levels of bacteria continue,” according to the news release. “The waters have not cleared as quickly as anticipated.”  

According to the county, materials deposited met permitting requirements of the Regional Water Quality Control Board, the California Coastal Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and materials were sorted to be free of large rocks, "woody material" and trash. 

The Regional Water Quality Control Board mandated testing of materials as a component of permit conditions and deemed the sediment met standards for placement in the surf zone. 

“To ensure the public is safe and will not become ill from high bacteria levels in the ocean, certain guidelines must be met through testing,” the news release stated. “Two consecutive ocean water tests must meet the California State Department of Public Health guidelines for these substances.” 

Material also was deposited on Carpinteria State Beach, at Ash Avenue, after the Jan. 9 debris flow and flooding. Deposits stopped at the end of February, and ocean waters at the Carpinteria beach have “cleared,” according to the county.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 